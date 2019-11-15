Suva-Ba VPL match rescheduled to August 1st

The Vodafone Premier League match between Suva and Ba has been rescheduled.

This is done to allow Ba more rest time between matches.

Ba will still face Navua next Saturday at the Fiji Football Academy Ground in Ba.

The Ba-Suva match which was scheduled for next Sunday has now been moved to August 1st, while the other matches remain as they are.

The Men in Black will kick off the VPL round 7 against Navua next Saturday.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says this will give the Ba team time to catch up with the rest of the teams in the season.

“The fixtures has been rescheduled to allow Ba to play matches weekend and mid-week. Ba Navua in on the 11th, 15th is Ba Lautoka, 18th is Ba Nasinu, 22nd is Ba Nadi and 25th is Ba Labasa.”

Ba is currently ranked 7th on the VPL standing with 3 points. Other matches will see the Men in Black take on Lautoka at Churchill Park on the 15th of July and Ba- Nasinu on the 18th, Nadi on the 22nd and Labasa on the 25th.