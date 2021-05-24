Home

Football

Suva and Rewa remain unbeaten in DPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 2, 2022 1:55 pm

Suva and Rewa are the only unbeaten teams in the Digicel Premier League after nine rounds.

The Whites currently lead the standings with 23 points from 7 wins and two draws while the Delta Tigers is on 21 following six wins and three draws.

Ba is in third place with 18 and Nadi now sits in fourth place with 12 points.

Lautoka remains in fifth place with nine points with a better goal difference followed Nadroga who also has nine points in sixth place.

Labasa moves up to seventh on the standing after its win over Tailevu Naitasiri, who now moves down to eighth place.

Navua and Nasinu are at the bottom of the standings with seven points each.

The Digicel Premier League continues on Wednesday between Lautoka and Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 7:30pm and on Saturday Labasa will face Lautoka at Subrail Park in Labasa 1:30pm.

 

