Suva and Lautoka lead DPL points table

Suva and Lautoka football are currently leading the Digicel Premier League points table after the first round of competition.

Both teams secured maximum points after Suva defeated Rewa 1-nil and Lautoka edged Navua also 1-nil in their respective matches yesterday.

Nadroga, Nadi, Labasa and Ba all secured a point each after managing a draw in their respective matches.

Yet to earn points are Navua and Rewa after losing their matches in the first round.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 LAUTOKA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADROGA 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 NADI 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 LABASA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 BA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 NAVUA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 REWA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

The second round of competition commences this weekend starting with Ba hosting Nadi on Saturday at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

Three matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm, Suva travels to Lawaqa Park where they take on Nadroga, Lautoka takes on Rewa at Churchill Park while Navua faces Labasa at the Uprising Sports Centre.