Suva and Lami qualify from Group A in Futsal IDC

Pasifika Tents, Taxi n Tours Lami side managed to qualify for the semifinals of the Vodafone Futsal IDC after beating Hyperchem Lautoka 3-1 at FMF Gymnasium.

Lami goes through from Group A as runners-up with six points after notching two wins from three games while Jet Bar N Grill Suva futsal side top the pool after winning all its three pool matches.

The scorers for Lami were Manasa Levaci, Kalisito Viekoka and Vinal Kumar while Malakai Rakula scored the lone goal for the Blues.

Article continues after advertisement

Looking at Group B, Reliance Pharmacy Nadi has already qualified with two wins after two matches.