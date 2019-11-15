Suva leads Ba in Punjas BOG

The Flow Valves Suva Football side is currently leading Priceline Pharmacy Ba 1-0 in their last Punjas Battle of the Giants pool match at Churchill Park.

Semi Matlau scored in the 43rd minute to give the Whites the much needed lead.

The Capital City side needs a win in this match to qualify for the semifinals while the Men in Black has already qualified for the semifinals.

The match is currently into halftime.