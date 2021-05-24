Suva aims to get back on top

Getting back to the top of the Digicel Premier League standings and retaining its title is still Unique Rubber Stamp Suva’s main objective.

The Whites had a slow start, losing to Ba 2-1 in round seven, but managed a win over Rewa last week.

Suva is sixth on the DPL table with 10 points and they’ll play Nadroga next weekend.

Head Coach, Babs Khan says their goal hasn’t changed, but to achieve this, the players must step up.

“Sometimes we fell off to sleep but the player they took charge of the game in the ground. It shows we can bounce back and can be leaders again.”

The DPL matches continues this Sunday, with Ba playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Suva will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Suva/Nadroga and Rewa/ Lautoka games on Mirchi FM.