Suva a tough opponent for BOG champs

The Sharmas Investment Labasa side knows winning against a team like Suva is easier said than done.

With the inclusion of some new players in the squad, the Babasiga Lion is wary of the competition that the Capital side will bring in the opening match of the Punjas Battle of the Giants.

The two met in the Vodafone Premier League where Suva defeated Labasa 2-1.

Labasa has won the title twice, in 1997 and 2019 while Suva has won the title three times in 1982,1988 and in 1995.

Labasa football coach Ronil Lal says the Suva side will be a different team that lost to Ba in the last round of the Vodafone Premier League.

“We will get off well, Suva is well prepared and they have signed a lot of new players this season so Suva will be a totally different team that played Ba and it will be a very hard game for us.”

The Punjas BOG will kick off on Friday with All In One Builders Nadi playing Koromakawa Navua at 12pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Sharmas Investment Labasa plays Flow Valves Suva and the match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The last match on Friday will be between Foodcity Rewa and Hyperchem Lautoka at 6:30pm and the radion commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

While Nasinu takes on Ba at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.