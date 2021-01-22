Home

Football

Suspended Nawakula applies for transfer

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 4:19 pm
Manasa Nawakula [Source: Fiji FA]

Suspended former national Under-20 and Ba defender Manasa Nawakula is seeking his transfer to Lautoka this season.

Nawakula is currently suspended for three years after failing a drug test during the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament in Lautoka last year.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says Nawakula can apply for transfer.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Yusuf says if Nawakula’s transfer application is successful, he will still be ineligible to play until he serves his suspension.

Meanwhile, the 2021 football calendar will kick off on the 19th of this month with the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

This will see Suva taking on Labasa at the ANZ Stadium.

The second leg will be played on the 21st at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of the series on Mirchi FM

