Suriname national confirmed for Navua

Suriname national Timo Limon is set to don the Navua jersey this weekend in round 6 of the Digicel Premier League.

The club confirms it has secured the International Transfer Certificate for Limon earlier in the week.

Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal confirms that Fiji FA received Limon’s ITC and was cleared to feature for the side.

Limon will likely play for Navua this weekend as they face Nasinu at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In other DPL matches, at 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.

One Digicel Women’s Super League between Rewa women and Suva will be held at 11am.

All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.