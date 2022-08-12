Support crucial for Nalaubu’s overseas stint: Wife

Kathleen says she’s aware of the struggles Sairusi has been going through as he plays three roles at a time and that is a father, a football player and a Police officer.

National football striker Sairusi Nalaubu’s wife Kathleen says she is backing her husband all the way to secure an overseas contract.

Nalaubu will be spending the next three months in Czech Republic for a trial after being pursued by club FK Pardubice.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Kathleen says she’s aware of the struggles Sairusi has been going through as he plays three roles at a time and that is a father, a football player and a Police officer.

Kathleen says the support from them during the 26 year old’s stint overseas will be crucial.

“Me as a wife I’m so proud and we also have a daughter and we know this is for our family so we will be rooting for him, praying for him to get that contract.”

The Macuata man is raring to leave and stamp his mark during this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Nalaubu will leave the country tomorrow to attend the trials which begin next Tuesday before returning in October.

Meanwhile, Nalaubu’s Lautoka side will host Nasinu in the Digicel Premier League at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park and at the same venue Ba will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm

Also on Sunday, Suva will meet Navua at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Labasa and Nadi will kick off round 17 of the DPL tomorrow at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.