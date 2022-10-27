Super-sub sends Spain to the final

Spain after qualifying for the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup final [Source: FIFA World Cup/Twitter]

Substitute striker Lucia Alvarez sent Spain to the final of the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup this morning.

Alvarez came in as a substitute in the 71st minute and netted the crucial goal 19 minutes after as the defending champion secured a finals berth with a 1-0 win over Germany.

In the first semi-final, Colombia defeated Nigeria 6-5 on penalties.

Spain and Colombia will battle in the final on Monday at 2.30am.

Nigeria will face Germany in the third-place play-off on Sunday at 11pm.