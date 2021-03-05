Super-Sub scores as Nadroga registers first win

Super-sub Ateca Qauia inspired Nadroga women to start their Digicel Women’s Super League season with a win.

The Stallions defeated Suva 2-nil at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The first half of the match was played to a stalemate as both sides could not convert their chances.

Article continues after advertisement

The second half started with a bang with an individual brilliance by substitute Qauia who outclassed the Whites goalkeeper to place the ball comfortably into the net.

While the home crowd loved every minute of the goal, Verenaisi Uluinasau gave them something more to celebrate with a second goal to the Stallions.

Uluinasau took advantage of a miss communication between the Suva defenders and their goalkeeper intercepting the pass and converting their second goal.

Nadroga goalkeeper Tiliya Waqari kept Suva at bay causing frustration to the strikers as she denied them various chances to score.