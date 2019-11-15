Home

Super-sub scores Palace's winning goal

@BBCWorld
January 3, 2021 7:31 am
Crystal Palace substitutes Eberechi Eze. [Photo: Taiwan News]

Crystal Palace substitutes Eberechi Eze punished bottom club Sheffield United with a superb solo goal to give the Blades a 2-0 win.

After five games without a victory, this was a welcome return to winning ways for Roy Hodgson’s Palace with the highlight undoubtedly Eze’s exceptional goal.

Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring with a deflected finish before the Ghana winger went off injured.

This paved the way for Eze to come on and the former QPR forward doubled the lead before half-time.

Sheffield United has set the record for the longest winless start to a Premier League campaign.

The Blades finished the game with 16-year-old substitute Antwoine Hackford on the pitch, the youngest player to appear for the club in the Premier League.

