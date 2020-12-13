Sukuna Bowl next for Nalaubu

Home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 8, 2020 6:06 am

Suva football star Sairusi Nalaubu hopes to continue his fine form in the Sukuna Bowl.

Nalaubu is a sure a starter for Police against Army on Wednesday.

The Suva striker recently won the golden boot award at the Vodafone Fiji FACT after scoring five goals.

The 24 year old says he is now focusing on helping Police retain the Sukuna football title.

‘Next is going back to Fiji Police camp preparing for Sukuna and next we’ll see it after’.

Police defeated Army 3-1 last year.

The Sukuna Bowl football match will be held at Albert Park in Suva tomorrow.

 

 

