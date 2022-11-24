Sukuna Bowl football title stays in Nasova

Subrails Army will have to wait until next year with Al-Hamd Police winning its fourth consecutive FMF Sukuna Bowl football title at Bidesi Park in Suva.

The star-studded Police side came in to the match as favorites delivered what was expected of them.

Suva veteran Meli Codro set-up the first goal, beating two defenders before passing to Rewa and national football rep Tevita Waranivalu who wacked the ball in at the 39th minute.

Three minutes before the break, Police was in again this time through another Rewa player Abbu Zahid who sneaked in a cross from Navua’s Sunny Deol.

The defending champions led 2-0 at half-time.

Army did not give up without a fight and was rewarded with a penalty in the 74th minute.

Prolific Labasa striker and Army captain Christopher Wasasala made no mistake from the penalty spot to put them back into the game.

However, Army was punished for their sloppy defense as Police sneaked in their third goal through Labasa player Ratu Anare.