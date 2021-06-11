Student footballer grateful for timely assistance

Suva women’s football rep Eugenia Valentine is over the moon today after receiving her food ration worth $180 from the Fiji Football Association.

This is part of the COVID-19 second wave assistance from the sport’s governing body.

The University of the South Pacific student is one of the players identified through a recent survey that needed assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

Players like Valentine rely solely on football as a source of income but as all sporting competitions are halted at the moment, the opportunity to earn money has been affected.

Fiji FA is assisting players through its social responsibility program and Valentine says as a student, many don’t realize what this timely boost means to her and her parents.

“My parents are privately paying my own hostel and my school stuffs and school fees, this is a great help for me because my parents have to buy my food and pay my rent so with this it will take me probably a month to finish them and it’s a really good help from them (Fiji FA) and my parents would be really proud”.

Some Suva men’s players that also received food rations today include Laisenia Raura, Atunaisa Naucukidi, Semi Matalau and Emori Ragata.

Meanwhile, Nadroga men’s and women footballers were also assisted today with food ration and the distribution was led by the Fiji FA Vice President West, Jitendra Kumar.

Tomorrow, Fiji FA will deliver ration to Navua and Rewa players.