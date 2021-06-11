Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|Government receives more PPEs|No breaches in Central and Northern divisions|Retailers engage in e-commerce|Fiji's COVID-19 cases exploding as 105 test positive|Home vaccination program continues today|Police officers told not to break bubbles|WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate|COVID-19 fishing passes issued|Matainasau Village implements strict measures|Over 350,000 downloaded the careFiji app|Mothers and babies from CWM relocated|General Practitioners call on Fijians to get vaccinated|West tops COVID restriction breach arrests|GMR Foundation continues to distribute food packs|We need to keep up the tempo: Seruiratu|503 Fijians reemployed|LDS Church provides timely assistance|Ministry receives more PPEs|47 new cases, some under investigation to determine links|New daily testing record|Ministry may review decision on Nawaka|Recent death and illness not related to COVID-19 vaccine|We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM|Nawaka families receive food rations|
Full Coverage

Football

Student footballer grateful for timely assistance

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 4:15 pm
Eugenia Valentine

Suva women’s football rep Eugenia Valentine is over the moon today after receiving her food ration worth $180 from the Fiji Football Association.

This is part of the COVID-19 second wave assistance from the sport’s governing body.

The University of the South Pacific student is one of the players identified through a recent survey that needed assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

Players like Valentine rely solely on football as a source of income but as all sporting competitions are halted at the moment, the opportunity to earn money has been affected.

Fiji FA is assisting players through its social responsibility program and Valentine says as a student, many don’t realize what this timely boost means to her and her parents.

“My parents are privately paying my own hostel and my school stuffs and school fees, this is a great help for me because my parents have to buy my food and pay my rent so with this it will take me probably a month to finish them and it’s a really good help from them (Fiji FA) and my parents would be really proud”.

Some Suva men’s players that also received food rations today include Laisenia Raura, Atunaisa Naucukidi, Semi Matalau and Emori Ragata.

Meanwhile, Nadroga men’s and women footballers were also assisted today with food ration and the distribution was led by the Fiji FA Vice President West, Jitendra Kumar.

Tomorrow, Fiji FA will deliver ration to Navua and Rewa players.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.