Lautoka hit for seven

Lautoka has been embarrassed by Lae City FC from Papua New Guinea 7-0 in their second group B match of the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu.

The Blues had no answer as the Lae City did not allow them to settle down in the match.

Nigel Dabinyaba scored for Lae City in the 22nd minute before captain Raymond Gunemba struck in the 35th minute and Emmanuel Simon netted the third and fourth goals.

Lae City started the second half the way they finished the first half as Raymond Gunemba scored in the 57th minute.

Nigel Dabinyaba scored his second goal in the 62nd minute to give Lae City a seven-nil win.

Yesterday Lautoka coach Anand Sami said his defenders need to step up but the Blues defence was exposed in the first half in which all the four goals were scored by Lae City.

Two of the goals came from set-piece moves.

Dave Radrigai and Shazil Ali are back in the Lautoka starting side after missing the first match last weekend against Malampa Revivors.

Radrigai was left out of the squad due to suspension while Ali didn’t play due to an illness.

Meanwhile, in local football, the Vodafone Premier League will continue this weekend with round four.

Only two VPL games will be played with Labasa taking on Rewa at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1:30pm while Nadi host Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday at Prince Charles Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Nadi-Nasinu match on Radio Fiji Two.