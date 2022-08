[Source: Aussies / Twitter]

Australia’s FIFA Under20 Women’s World Cup campaign started in spectacular fashion defeating Costa Rica 3-1.

The Aussies were a goal down when Costa Rica struck in the 19th minute through Alexandra Gonzales.

Sarah Hunter equalized in the 37th minute through a penalty.

A minute after Bryleeh Henry shot Australia into the lead.

Kirsty Fenton sealed the deal with their third goal in the 72nd minute.