Strong Ba squad registered for 2020 season

Defending Vodafone Premier League champion Ba has one of the strongest squad registered for this season.

After the recent signing of national reps Samuela Drudru, Laisenia Raura, Beniamino Mateinaqara, Solomon Islands national team captain Benjamin Totori, Vanuatu duo Micah Tommy and Jason Thomas, Ba will be a force to reckon with this year.

Last season regulars Abbu Zahid, Malakai Rakula, Ilimotama Jese, Malakai Tiwa, Kishan Sami and Praneel Naidu are still with the side.

However, the Men in Black had a disappointing start to the 2020 season after going down to Labasa 2-1 in the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion series last weekend.

Ba travels to Ratu Cakobau Park to face Rewa in their opening match of the VPL on Sunday.

Other games on Sunday sees Lautoka play Nasinu at Churchill Park and newly promoted Navua face Nadi at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbour.

All games on Sunday will be played at 3pm.

On Saturday, Labasa will host Suva at Subrail Park at 1.30pm on.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.

[Source: Fiji FA]