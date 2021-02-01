Strikers worry for Suva

Lack of strikers is still an issue for Suva as they prepare to take on Lautoka in the Digicel Premier League tomorrow.

Suva recruited Vanuatu players Alex Saniel and Azaria Soromon to try and solve its striker problem after losing Sairusi Nalaubu to Lautoka in the pre-season transfer window.

Semi Matalau and Christopher Wasasala have been also playing as strikers.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva coach Babs Khan says the new players still need time, but he believes they’ll fit in quite well.

“You can see the Suva team, we have not been using strikers because we don’t have strikers. We have been going through some issues at our camp at the moment but that is part and parcel of football.”

Suva will play Lautoka at 4pm tomorrow at Churchill Park but before that Rewa battles Nadroga at 2pm in the same venue.

In other games, Nadi hosts Labasa at 3pm while Navua faces Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor at the same time.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Nadroga and Lautoka/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.