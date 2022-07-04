Strikers hunt for Tailevu Naitasiri

With finishing being Tailevu Naitasiri’s main weakness the side looks to get players who can play in the striker’s position.

Head Coach Nigel Khan says finishing has been their number one enemy since the start of the Digicel Premier League.

He says with the mid-season transfer window opening, they’re looking to bring in players who can score goals in matches.

“The window is open so we will hopefully get a few boys just to iron that out. Our backline and midfield is okay, it’s where our strikers are, that’s where the game is actually lost.”

Khan says they have already spoken to a number of players and the decision rests on their officials on who they wish to sign.

Tailevu Naitasiri is in ninth place with eight points.