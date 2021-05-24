Home

Strict guidelines for transfer window

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 5:47 am

The Fiji Football Association mid-season transfer window will go ahead as scheduled next month but with more stringent guidelines.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are setting up an online portal to comply with the COVID-19 safe protocols.

Yusuf says the vaccination requirements does not apply on transfers, however, only those that are vaccinated will be permitted to compete in sanctioned tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“Vaccination doesn’t apply there but there will be very strict criteria like, we will need to protect the districts that have been looking after the players and all that. So, once the guidelines are out, then we will let the media know.”

Yusuf also adds at the moment, they are still planning to resume competitions by late August to early September.

