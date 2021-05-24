Home

Football

Stoppage-time goal holds Chelsea

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 30, 2021 7:56 am
Danny Welbeck [left] celebrates his stoppage time goal [Source: Twitter]

Chelsea’s title hope is on a brink after Brighton held them to a draw in the English Premier League this morning.

Brighton’s last minute goal held Chelsea to a 1-all draw.

Rumelu Lukaku’s goal in the 28th minute looked to have put Chelsea on route to victory.

Chelsea was set to move three points clear of fellow title contenders Liverpool but, Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck defied their hopes.

Welbeck struck in stoppage time to lock the game.

[Source: BBC Sport]

