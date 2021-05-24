Stoppage-time goal holds Chelsea

Chelsea’s title hope is on a brink after Brighton held them to a draw in the English Premier League this morning.

Brighton’s last minute goal held Chelsea to a 1-all draw.

Rumelu Lukaku’s goal in the 28th minute looked to have put Chelsea on route to victory.

Article continues after advertisement

Chelsea was set to move three points clear of fellow title contenders Liverpool but, Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck defied their hopes.

Welbeck struck in stoppage time to lock the game.

“If we can end the year in the top ten, it would be a great achievement.” 👊💬 Dan Burn previews #CHEBHA. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/SSONOYe4NZ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 29, 2021

[Source: BBC Sport]