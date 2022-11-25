Stojkovic puzzled by Serbia's drop in intensity

Serbia's coach Dragan Stojkovic (L) shouts instructions to his players from the touchline as Brazil's coach Tite (R) looks on during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Serbia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha. [Photo: The Daily Star]

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic acknowledged the strength of the Brazil team after losing 2-0 to them at the World Cup.

Stojkovic however struggled to understand a strange drop in intensity from his own players.

The Serbia coach stressed his side was not fully fit, including their all-time top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic who was named in the starting line-up.

Brazil outclassed Serbia in their opening clash as Richarlison’s second-half goals sent the five-time champions top of Group G.

Next for Serbia is Cameroon on Monday at 10 pm.

