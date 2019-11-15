Still no clearance for Avinesh Warran Suwamy

As only a few hours remain for the pre-season player transfer window to close for Fiji Football, a number of decisions are yet to be made.

There is still no clearance given for Ba rep Avinesh Warran Suwamy after he had applied for a transfer from Ba to Nadi.

Suwamy has only played for Ba his entire football career, hence it is understandable that it may take some time.

Apart from Suwamy, Savenaca Nakalevu has not had any word yet either on his transfer application from Ba to Rewa.

This transfer window also saw Simione Tamanisau make a comeback for the Rewa team to strengthen their goalkeeping area.

It also saw Nasinu’s Manasa Levaci join Suva while Suva’s Tomasi Uculoa joined Nasinu from Suva.

Meanwhile, it will be an eventful weekend for football as the Vodafone Premier League begins.

The first match will see Labasa host Suva at Subrail Park in Labasa tomorrow at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Rewa hosts Ba at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Nasinu will face Lautoka at Churchill Park while newcomers Navua will take on Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches on Sunday are scheduled to begin at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Suva-Labasa and the Rewa-Ba matches on our sister station Radio Fiji two.