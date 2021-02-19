Stick to game plan and give 100%: Labasa coach

Labasa football coach Ravneel Pratap has reminded the players to stick to their game plan and give their 100 percent.

After a 1-all draw in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series, the Babasiga Lions is at a slight disadvantage with Suva securing an away goal last night.

This means even a nil-all draw in the second leg will hand the Whites the series title.

Pratap says they will need to be brutal in defense and smart while attacking.

“Just go in and give your 100 percent. Knowing the outcomes today, we made a comeback but still we are down by away goals. We go back to the drawing back and try to assess whatever happened in this game and we’ll try to come out a much improved team.”

Taking some positives from last night’s match, the Northerners heads back to the drawing board to map a plan good enough to defeat the confident Suva outfit.

