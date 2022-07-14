Sterling signs for Chelsea

[Source: BBC News]

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a £50m deal.

Sterling has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

City signed Sterling from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015. He went on to score 131 goals in 339 games, winning four Premier League titles.

Capped 77 times by England, Sterling is Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s first major signing since the Todd Boehly-led takeover.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and close to a move for Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake.