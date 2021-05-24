Home

Sterling not assured of more game time

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 16, 2021 7:04 am
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola [right] with Raheem Sterling [Source: Barca Universal]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he cannot guarantee Raheem Sterling a more prominent role in the team.

He has also insisted the England forward must fight for his place like everyone else.

26-year-old Sterling’s contract runs out in 2023 and said he is open to moving abroad if he does not play more.

Article continues after advertisement

The City boss says Sterling is an incredible player but he can’t be assured to take the field all the time.

He says all players in the team including Sterling must earn their place on the grass and have their performance speak for themselves.

Sterling has started one Premier League game since the opening weekend of the season.

The arrival of England team-mate Jack Grealish from Aston Villa has increased competition for forward places at City.

[Source: BBC Sport]

