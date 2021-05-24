Sterling defends penalty despite 'blatant diving' claim

Some former football greats have slammed the penalty decision that earned England a place in the European Championships final.

Raheem Sterling, the man at the centre of the Wembley drama, claims it was a fair call.

England captain Harry Kane tucked home the rebound after his 104th penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel to give England a 2-1 win in the Euro 2020 semifinal at Wembley yesterday.

Ex-England right-back Gary Neville and former England winger Chris Waddle both working as broadcasting pundits have said the penalty call was dubious.

But Sterling who went down in the box after a brush with Joakim Maehle was adamant.