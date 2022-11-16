Stars unite at World Cup

A host of international icons have joined forces to launch Football Unites the World, a campaign illustrating football’s ability to bring people together.

The campaign will run through the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Stars including Karim Benzema, Didier Drogba, Robert Lewandowski, Carli, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have all contributed to the launch videos which highlight the hope, joy and passion that are hallmarks of the most global sport.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says football brings people together like nothing else and the World Cup will be a celebration of that unity and passion.

Under the umbrella of Football Unites the World, FIFA will team up with a range of international partners and organizations to promote and highlight causes such as anti-discrimination, sustainability, and education during the World Cup.

The tournament starts on Monday at 4 am between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports HD Channel.