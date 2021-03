Star studded Labasa veterans held to a stalemate

The Labasa Veterans team was held nil-all in their first match against FC Legends Nadi in the 2021 RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Veterans tournament at Lawaqa Park today.

Labasa had some former reps like Livai Duguca, Epeli Deyama, Imtiaz Begg, Penaia Bale, Samisoni Ravailagi, Naushad Hussein and Eroni Matanitabua.

Looking at other results today, Ba Legends 0-0 Valley Masters,

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu Legends 1-3 Lautoka FC Veterans,Navua Masters 0-0 Western Sports Kings,My Suva City Legends 1-0 Rewa Legends.

JK Nadi Veterans defeated Lautoka Masters 1-0, Rewa Masters thrashed Suva City Masters 5-0, Nasinu Masters 3-0 Nadroga Veterans, Suva Combine Masters 1-1 Ba Legends and Lautoka FC Veterans 1-0 Valley Masters.

The tournament continues tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.