Football

Star player named in Russia’s 26 member squad

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 8, 2021 4:54 pm
[Source: Google]

Russia football will be banking on the experience of star player Aleksandr Golovin ahead of the upcoming EURO 2020.

The midfielder was one of the key men for Russia at the 2018 World Cup, registering a goal and two assists as the team advanced to the quarter-finals.

Manager Stanislav Cherchesov says Golovin is the key creative force in a relatively functional Russia team and his ability to play in the centre of midfield or on the wing is invaluable.

Russia faces Turkey in its opening match on Saturday.

You can watch the EURO 2020 LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

