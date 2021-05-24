Stallions respect Tailevu Naitasiri: Ali

Nadroga football is expecting a different Tailevu Naitasiri outfit when they clash in round six of the Digicel Premier League on Sunday.

The two teams used to battle in the senior division before Nadroga was promoted in 2020.

President, Mohammed Ali says they haven’t played Tailevu Naitasiri in over a year but judging from their last five DPL outings, the Nigel Khan coached side will be a force to reckon with.

“We are expecting a very hard game. We are not taking Tailevu Naitasiri as any low profile team. They have some very good players and young players. They’re new to the premier division but they came out firing with big wins. Of course we have a lot of respect for them but we will give them a good game come Friday.”

The match kicks-off at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Before this at the same venue, Rewa women faces Suva in the Digicel Super League at 11am, at 1pm Nasinu takes on Navua.

The top of the table clash between Rewa and Suva draws the curtain at 5pm and all four matches will be shown live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

The Nadi/Ba match scheduled for Prince Charles Park at 3pm on Sunday has been postponed.