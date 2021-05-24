Stallions not out of the woods yet: Swamy

After an impressive last two outings under new coach Kamal Swamy, Nadroga has now moved out of the bottom of the Digicel Premier League table.

Now the Stallions are hoping to improve their rankings, but first they must get a win.

Next on Nadroga’s agenda is Suva, the defending DPL champions.

Aware of the mammoth task ahead, Swamy says they will take each game as it comes.

“It will be a tough match because they always possession football and build from the back but we will see how it goes.”

Two games will be held at the ANZ Stadium with Suva hosting Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Ba will be playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 7 5 1 1 8 5 +3 16 REWA 8 3 3 2 10 6 +4 12 NADI 8 2 5 1 10 9 +1 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 BA 7 3 1 3 8 7 +1 10 SUVA 8 3 1 4 5 8 -3 10 NADROGA 8 1 3 4 6 11 -5 6 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5