Football
Stallions not out of the woods yet: Swamy
November 6, 2021 12:25 pm
The Nadroga football team before their clash against NAdi last Sunday [Source: Fiji Football]
After an impressive last two outings under new coach Kamal Swamy, Nadroga has now moved out of the bottom of the Digicel Premier League table.
Now the Stallions are hoping to improve their rankings, but first they must get a win.
Next on Nadroga’s agenda is Suva, the defending DPL champions.
Aware of the mammoth task ahead, Swamy says they will take each game as it comes.
“It will be a tough match because they always possession football and build from the back but we will see how it goes.”
Two games will be held at the ANZ Stadium with Suva hosting Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.
You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.
In another match, Ba will be playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|7
|5
|1
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|16
|REWA
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|6
|+4
|12
|NADI
|8
|2
|5
|1
|10
|9
|+1
|11
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|BA
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|+1
|10
|SUVA
|8
|3
|1
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|10
|NADROGA
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|NAVUA
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 8
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park