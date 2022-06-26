Stalemate in battle of the cities

Suva remains table leaders after a 1-all draw with Lautoka in round 10 of the Digicel Premier League.

The Capital City side now has 24 points, extending their lead by a two point margin against second-placed Glamada Rewa.

Suva opened the account with an easy header from Azariah Soromon that was set up by Ramzan Khan in the 32nd minute of play.

Lautoka missed a lot of chances as the visitors held them to a 1-nil lead at half time and they had their keeper Akuila Mateisuva to thank.

Sairusi Nalaubu got the equalizer for Lautoka with a tap in which slid past Mateisuva who was caught by surprise in the second half.

The two sides tried to break the deadlock but both were equally as strong enough to defend their territory.