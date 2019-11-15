Stage set for Vodafone Fiji FACT

Football fans in Labasa can prepare for some exciting football as the scene is set for the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

The tournament rolls into full effect tomorrow, with the first round of group stages completed last weekend at Churchill Park and ANZ Stadium.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they’ve been working in collaboration with the administrators in Labasa to ensure Subrail Park is conducive for the matches to be held.

“We are very happy with the response from the Labasa town council. We acknowledge the assistance provided by the special administrator for going out of his way in ensuring the Park will be ready for these games. We are ready for the tournament in Labasa especially for the Northern fans to watch.”

Yusuf says with the logistics sorted, they will also strictly enforce all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“Everybody entering the ground will be sanitized. The CareFiji App is a must, people with smartphones need to have the app, if not they will not be allowed entry. But we’ll also have wifi’s available at the gate for people to download at the same time before they can enter the ground.”

The second round of group matches commences tomorrow, starting with Active Construction Navua facing Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at 12pm.

At 2pm, Online I.T Solutions Ba battles Foodcity/ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa while Vinz Workz Suva meets Esy Kool Nadi at 4pm.

Hosts Galaxy Hotels & Apartments/Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa will take on Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu at 6.30pm.