Football

Stage set for Euro 2020 semi-finals

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 6, 2021 6:50 am
La Roja have scored 12 goals at EURO 2020 so far, equaling their highest-ever total at the EURO finals [Source: Euro2020/Twitter]

The Euro 2020 semi-finals are set, as four teams remain to vie for the title of Europe’s top soccer nation.

While the calendar may say 2021, the 2020 edition of the tournament started on June 11 across Europe.

Delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition has already seen 24 teams battle down to four as the knockout rounds determine who will become the continental kings in a week’s time.

Portugal entered as the reigning champs but they were sent packing by world number one Belgium, while 2018 World Cup winners France were the favorites for many this time around but were bounced by Switzerland.

England, Italy and Spain are all viewed as contenders, with underdogs like Denmark, still alive trying to shock the world.

