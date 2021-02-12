Stage set for CvC series

The stage is set for Fiji Football Association’s Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series today.

Winner of the National Football League Suva will take on Courts Inter-district Champions and current CvC holders Labasa at the ANZ Stadium at 7pm.

Fans can expect some exciting football action given the White’s relentless run to claim their first CvC title.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the pressure is now on the Babs Khan coached side who will be representing the Southern teams.

“No teams from the south has ever won the champion vs champions’ title and this year Suva is in for a challenge. So looking at it Suva is representing the whole of South in a quest to bring this title in the Southern division and Labasa has tasted victory.”

Labasa hosts Suva this evening at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium.

The second leg will be played on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the match on Mirchi FM.