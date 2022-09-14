Spurs slumped to Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon celebrates their win [Source: UEFA Champions League/Twitter]

Tottenham conceded two injury-time goals as they went down to Sporting Lisbon 2-0 in the Champions League.

Spurs had a number of good chances but could not take them and looked on course to earn a point in Portugal.

However, in the 91st minute, Lisbon netted two goals to hand Spurs their first loss of the season.

In another match played early this morning, Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Pizen 2-0.

⏰ EARLY RESULTS ⏰ 👏 Sporting CP shock Spurs; Inter dominant against Plzeň #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 13, 2022

[Source: BBC Sport]