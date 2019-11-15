Spurs racism findings inconclusive but Chelsea fan arrested over Son abuse

Tottenham say their initial findings following the alleged racist abuse of Antonio Rudiger are “inconclusive” but a Chelsea fan has been arrested.

Chelsea fan has been arrested for allegedly abusing Son Heung-min.

Play was stopped during Chelsea’s win at Spurs on Sunday after Chelsea’s Rudiger said he heard monkey noises.

Spurs said they are “exhaustively investigating” the incident.

Meanwhile, police arrested a Chelsea fan for a racially aggravated public order offence against Spurs’ Son.

A total of six arrests were made as part of the Metropolitan Police operation at the fixture but none were linked to the incident involving Rudiger.

“We have engaged lip readers to study the footage and contacted Chelsea for further information from their players,” Spurs said in a statement. “The police will be reviewing our evidence alongside us.”

The club added: “Please be assured we shall be exhaustively investigating this matter.”