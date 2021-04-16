Spurs Manager Jose Mourinho sacked

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge.

The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.

They are currently seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were knocked out of the Europa League in March.

Mourinho’s coaching staff of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been sacked.