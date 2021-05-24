Spurs fourth after win over Newcastle

Tottenham moved up to fourth place on the Premier League standings.

This is after the side came from behind to comfortably beat Newcastle 5-1 this morning.

It didn’t start well for the hosts as Magpies defender Fabian Schar curled in a free-kick on 39 minutes.

Spurs responded on the stroke of half-time through Ben Davies’ glancing header from Son Heung-min’s superb delivery into the danger area.

Immediately after the break, Spurs turned it around through Matt Doherty’s diving header from Harry Kane’s cross and they netted their third through Son’s clinical finish.

It got even better on the hour mark when Emerson Royal poked in from close range.

Newcastle had no answer and fell to their third consecutive defeat, leaving them 15th in the table but nine points above the relegation zone.

In another match, West Ham defeated Everton 2-1.

[Source: BBC Sport]