Sports Commission awaiting word from Fiji FA

The Fiji National Sports Commission is yet to receive word from the Fiji Football Association on Flemming Serritslev’s pay.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says till date they have not receive any contact from Fiji FA to hold any discussions on Serritslev’s pay package and the conditions of his contract.

Mazey says the commission will be able to take action until Fiji FA presents the arrangements made with the national coach.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says until the association extracts Serritslev’s work permit, they will then be able to discuss matters with the Sports Commission.

“Once we get the work permit, we’ll get to open his account and then we’ll submit it to Sports Commission with a letter on Monday.”

Yusuf adds once the permit and contract is lodged, they will be able to discuss other pending matters.