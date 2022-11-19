Sports broadcaster shares concern for World Cup

[Source: The Independent / Web]

Former England Football player and now a sports broadcaster Gary Lineker says he is in Qatar only to work for the World Cup and not support it.

The host nation has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

Lineker says he has an uneasy feeling about the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it is his job to report it and show people what it’s about at home and hopefully in a fair way.

Lineker says there are significant issues around this World Cup, obviously with human rights issues, what has happened with the building of the stadiums and workers’ rights and homophobia and various things they have here.

Qatar has been accused of sportswashing – the act of using sport to improve reputation and project a positive image of a country.

However, World Cup organisers have promised openness and inclusivity.

The World Cup kicks off on Monday with the first match between Qatar and Ecuador at 4am.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.