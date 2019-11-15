Home

Football

Sponsorship boost for Babasiga Lions

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 3:50 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

Defending champions Labasa will head into the 2020 Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament next week with some much needed motivation.

This is after a Labasa man, now residing in Seattle, USA has stepped in to sponsor the side ahead of their title defense campaign.

Former Labasa school teacher and Fiji FA development officer Ranjan Sharma will also sponsor the Babasiga Lions for the remaining Vodafone Premier League and Courts Inter District Championship.

Article continues after advertisement


[Fiji FA development officer Ranjan Sharma Source: Fiji Football]

Labasa Head Coach Ronyl Lal says the assistance is timely considering the current situation Fiji and the world is facing at the moment.

‘You know majority of our players are on allowances it’s a boost for us probably something extra for them during this tournament it’s a good time to also come up and pay back the association by performing well and I think so the players will be in a happy mood when going for this tournament’.

Labasa is grouped with Ba, Suva and Nasinu at the BOG which kicks off next Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Babasiga Lions will take on Suva in their first match at 2pm on Friday and you can cacth the commentary on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, only one Vodafone Premier League match will be held tomorrow with Ba hosting Suva at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm.

The match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBCS Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

 

