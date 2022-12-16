Special NCC for Tailevu Naitasiri club

[Source: Fiji Football Association]

It will be a special Digicel National Club Championship final play-off for Mega FC of Tailevu Naitasiri.

This is the first time the side is entering the final play-off.

Coach Ravneel Goundar says they’ll go in as underdogs after a courageous performance during the southern zone playoff last weekend at Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

He says they’ll need to work harder as the final playoff will be tough.

The side has the service of players like Jone Naraba, , Asaeli Tunidau, Martin Nasova and Stephen Kwaitte.

The National Club Championship final playoff will be played at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka from the 19th to 22nd of next month which involves the top 6 clubs from the west and south divisions.