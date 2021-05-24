Sisters join Suva with a purpose

It was a special victory for sisters Litiana Boleivanua and Ledua Senisea when Suva beat Rewa in the Digicel Women’s Super League last Sunday.

Not only did Baloivanua score the winning goal in their 1-nil win over the Delta Tigers, it was the first time the two sisters played together in the League.

They played in different clubs for the last three years, but for 2022, Senisea decided to join Boleivanua in Suva.

Boleivanu says it was one of the most memorable moments for her.

“This year too is the first time to play again with my younger sister, she just transferred from Nadi. So it is a good thing to combine with her and bine as a team.”

Senisea says joining Suva has lifted her football skills to another level.

“Since joining the Suva side, I have learnt a lot of things and it has also improved my skills in football. The bonus is playing alongside my sister.”

The Women’s Super League takes a break this week, as the national team prepares for the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, there’s only one Digicel Premier League game this week with Nadi hosting Ba at Prince Charles at 3 pm on Sunday.