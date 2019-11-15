Special IDC targets for Labasa and Nasinu

Defending Courts Inter-District Champions SSS Building Labasa will be out to set the record straight when they face Kumar Imports Navua in their first game today.

The Babasiga Lions will ensure they don’t repeat their disappointing performance against Navua in their Vodafone Premier League last month, where Labasa lost 1-2 at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor.

Labasa Head Coach Roneel Lal this first match is the most important one for them.

“Navua will be coming out firing and we have been preparing for that game and we have played Navua this year and we lost that game and that is something that our boys to prove.”

Just like Labasa, the Permal Construction/ABA Realtors Nasinu side is also out to prove a point.

Nasinu last won the IDC in 1990 where they defeated Suva 1-0 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The same player that was their goalkeeper 30 years ago during that famous win is now Nasinu’s Head Coach, Tagi Vonolagi.

Vonolagi says he will never forget that day because it was in the last minute of play when the late Meli Tuqota set up the winning goal for Tomu Vania.

The former national goalkeeper says there’s no tournament like the IDC.

‘‘IDC is always a tournament each and every district look up because it’s the biggest calendar of Fiji Football from previous years until now and it continues, the only difference is we play 90 minutes now compared to 60 minutes where you can play two games in a day.”

The Premier division kicks off at 12:30pm today with Nasinu against Suva at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the radio commentaries of the Suva/Nasinu match on Mirchi FM as well as the Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm and the final match today at 7.00pm between Rewa and Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the senior division games have been moved to the Uprising Sports ground in Pacific Harbor.

The first senior game will start at 11:30am between Seaqaqa and Dreketi.