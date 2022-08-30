Spain wins U20 Womens World Cup

[Photo Credit: Tico Times]

Spain created history by winning its first-ever U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica by defeating Japan 3-1 in the final.

The victory allowed them to avenge the defeat suffered in the final four years ago.

The goals in the match, played at the Estadio Nacional in San José, were scored by Inma Gabarro, the top scorer in the World Cup, and Salma Paralluelo for Spain, while Suzu Amano scored for Japan.

Sevilla striker Gabarro closed her World Cup participation with eight goals scored in six games, followed by Japan’s Maika Hamano with four and Yuzuki Yamamoto with three.

Hamano won the World Cup Golden Ball, ahead of Gabarro, who took the Silver Ball, and Brazil’s Tarciane, the Bronze Ball.

The Golden Glove went to Spanish goalkeeper Txell Font.

Brazil came in third place after defeating the Netherlands 4-1 in the consolation match.