Spain U17 make it two in a row

Spain has retained its FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup crown after defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final.
The two sides had already met in the group phase, a match the Spanish also won 1-0.
Spain’s winner came eight minutes from time, when Laia Mertrat’s effort on goal went in off Colombia defender Ana Guzman.
𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 winning feeling. 🙌#U17WWC | #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/ViBjiaeuOm
— FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 30, 2022
The South Americans could take some consolation from the fact that this is the furthest they have ever gone in the U-17 world finals, having previously failed to progress beyond the group phase.
The trophy lift! 😍🎉#U17WWC | #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/VrTqQEUyU5
— FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) October 30, 2022
