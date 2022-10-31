Spain U17 make it two in a row

Spain has retained its FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup crown after defeating Colombia 1-0 in the final.

The two sides had already met in the group phase, a match the Spanish also won 1-0.

Spain’s winner came eight minutes from time, when Laia Mertrat’s effort on goal went in off Colombia defender Ana Guzman.

Article continues after advertisement

The South Americans could take some consolation from the fact that this is the furthest they have ever gone in the U-17 world finals, having previously failed to progress beyond the group phase.